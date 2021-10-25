A64 North Yorkshire: National Highways seeks your views on busy junction near York

National Highways is keen to understand the experiences and views of people who live near the Hopgrove junction or use the route between there and Barton-le-Willows.

The survey offers a chance for road users to feed in their views on topics such as congestion, air quality, safety, improving the local economy, the environment and more.

Hopgrove is one of 32 projects being considered around the country for potential construction beyond 2025, each of which need to undergo scrutiny at several stages to ensure value for taxpayers’ money.

The Hopgrove junction on the A64

As part of the process of securing government funding, a business case for all projects must be submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT).

This helps the department decide which schemes can progress to statutory public consultation and ultimately secure funding.

There is no commitment from the government to develop this scheme beyond this current stage.

National Highways Project Manager Jim Brown said: “We know there is strong local feeling about this part of the A64.

"It is important that we understand the issues that matter to our customers so we want people to tell us how they feel about a range of subjects along this section of the A64, whether that be congestion, noise, safety, air quality or the standard of roadside information.

“That valuable, local knowledge and insight will allow National Highways to present a more informed case for improvements at Hopgrove and help the Government make a decision about the next steps.”

The online survey includes an interactive map of the A64 from Hopgrove to Barton-le-Willows. Participants can click on any part of the route to provide their feeling about a specific theme at that location.

The survey, which closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, 21 November, can be found at www.nationalhighways.co.uk/A64Hopgrove

Once the business case for the A64 Hopgrove scheme has been compiled and submitted, a decision as to whether the scheme can progress to the next stage will be made by the DfT.

If successful, the next stage for this scheme would include a wider, more in-depth public consultation on the proposed improvements.

The junction is one of 32 potential schemes being considered by the government for further development for the next five-year roads investment period which starts in 2025.

Funding has been allocated to the development of these projects, which have been identified through National Highways’ programme of strategic studies, route strategies, specific areas of research and work with stakeholders.