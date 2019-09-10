Now you can report illegal parking in Scarborough and a warden will be sent immediately to deal with it

Scarborough Council is to track its parking wardens’ movements to help them to respond to immediate issues raised by the public.

The tracking system will allow the council to direct its Civil Enforcement Officers (CEOs) to problem areas in real-time, which will be flagged by members of the public online.

The council’s portfolio holder for legal, democratic and governance, Cllr Tony Randerson (Lab), said it would help to speed up the process.

He said: “People can go online to report people who are parked illegally and then we can get an enforcement officer out to deal with the issue.

“The whole process is confidential and can be done anonymously.”

As part of the process, the council will be provided real-time location updates of all CEO positions.

In a report that will go before a meeting of the full council next week, Cllr Randerson expands on how this system will work.

He added: “The graphical interface will allow the council to take control of CEO beats, enabling us to make better decisions and improve customer service, as well as safeguarding our officers.

“We can monitor and assist lone worker CEOs in potentially vulnerable situations, [helping] to enhance safety and reduce the risk for CEOs.”

The council will also be able to send messages to the CEOs to tell them of issues that have been sent in by Scarborough residents.

Cllr Randerson’s report added: “[We can] quickly relocate CEOs using the inbuilt Drag ‘n’ Drop feature, which sends in real-time the coordinates and a Google map of the required enforcement location in a message to the officer.”