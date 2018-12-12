Town CeX store urges shoppers to go green

Ten new jobs have been created inWhitby by the opening of

retailer CeX, which recently opened its doors on Baxteragte, despite opposition from Whitby Civic Society.

CeX, which buys, sells and exchanges phones, games, movies and digital electronics, opened at the site of the former Grape Tree health food shop.

Store manager Tanya Kipling said: “We urge Whitby to go green and save by recycling their old gadgets, games, phones and DVDs into cash at CeX.

“We expect to pay out over £400,000 in our first year. We believe the best way to recycle something is to use it again.

“We also encourage community groups to start collections as it is a great way to raise money for charity and help protect the environment.”

Without the recycling scheme, unwanted old gadgets and mobiles could end up in a landfill site. This in turn can lead to toxic chemicals from the battery leaking into watercourses.

Tanya also wanted to reassure Whitby’s shoppers that there is nothing to be concerned about in buying second hand.

“Most people’s worry about buying second hand is that there is usually no guarantee,” she said.

“We thoroughly test every item we sell so we are able to give a 24-month warranty on neverything. Customers have the added benefit that buying in store means they can visually check over the item and even test it before they buy.”

The store opened last month but the civic society had previously voiced opposition, saying the store’s branding was too garish in a conservation area and that alterations should be carried out in a sympathetic way.