Tour de Yorkshire - see a video of the stage 3 route The men's and women's race will follow the same route - a 132km course from Bridlington to Scarborough. It will pass through Hunmanby, Seamer, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby and Sleights and features five climbs and two sprints. The stage will finish on the seafront in Scarborough again. The race comes to the Yorkshire Coast on Saturday, May 4. Tour de Yorkshire - details of the Bridlington to Scarborough route