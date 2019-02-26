Tiny North Yorkshire village set to welcome a new spa and B&B on the site of former petrol station

Plans to build bed and breakfast accommodation and a spa on the site of a former petrol station in a village in the North York Moors National Park are set to be approved.

The national park’s planning committee will meet on Thursday (28th) to hear the plans from Guy Bentley Ltd for the site at Honey Bee Nest in Glaisdale, near Whitby.

The plans have been recommended for approval.

A report prepared for the councillors states: “This application seeks approval for the demolition of an existing filling station and construction of bed and breakfast accommodation, comprising up to seven letting bedrooms with manager’s accommodation together with tea rooms and spa/beauty facilities and associated parking and landscaping works.

“The filling station on site has been closed for a number of years and the site was operated in association with another service station/petrol forecourt at the top end of the village which continues to operate and has recently had approval granted for the expansion of this business.

“The applicant who wishes to develop this site is a partner in the public house [Arncliffe Arms], which is closely associated with this site.”

The new building will operate as a tea room during the day and for the guests of the accommodation in the morning.