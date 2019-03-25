Tina Turner tribute Simply the Best tours to Pavilion

The Tina Turner Experience Show Simply the Best is on its way to Whitby Pavilion.

Complete with state of the art lighting and sound, interjected with video visuals of the life story and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers,Tina Turner.



This concert style show features an incredible, completely live, seven-piece band making this the only tribute show of its kind.

It promises powerful vocals, backing singers and professional dancers.



Includes song hits like Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep, Mountain High, Simply The Best, Let’s Stay Together, and many more.



The Tina Turner singer is one of the world’s leading Tina Turner impersonators. She has studied Tina’s dance moves, facial expressions and her voice for many years, perfecting her mannerisms to give the most authentic performance.

The show is at Whitby Pavilion on Friday June 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets:

or www.whitbypavilion.co.uk