Time to resume a bus service for Whitby’s West Cliff

I see no-one has taken up the request for bus services to be resumed around the Castle Park area and West Cliff.

Presumably this is too much to ask for the almost moribund Whitby Town Council to get their backs behind.

What about all the hundreds of houses on the new development?

Surely out of all the millions paid for the land we could have expected a bus service provided by some of the beneficiaries.

Perhaps someone from Arriva ought to come along, accompanied by a council representative and take a ride around the area.

Instead of paying some council tax to Whitby this ought to be given to the folk who have to pay £10 or more for taxis to get into town.

Why cannot the Sleights bus be diverted, say hourly, or is that too much to ask?

It seems to me no one in so-called authority cares.

Barry Foster

Manor Cottages

High Stakesby

Whitby