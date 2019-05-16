Time to promote Whitby via the Yorkshire brand

At Captain Cook Museum, takings are now rising and starting to claw back the winter deficits - much as it must be in many Whitby tourism businesses.

Who can act to improve the situation?

Whitby Hospitality Association is long dormant.

We greatly value the Whitby and District Tourism Association’s Whitby Guide and website.

We are indebted to the volunteers who distribute it.

However, with the subscription at £25 a year, the association does not have the clout to reach into national, let alone international, markets.

The only way to promote Whitby is through the ‘Yorkshire’ brand (Welcome to Yorkshire) and the allied ‘Yorkshire Coast’ brand (DBID).

Charles Forgan

Captain Cook Memorial Museum