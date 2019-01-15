Time to get your dancing shoes on for Mayor's charity ball

The annual Mayor’s Ball will return to Scarborough Spa on March 29, with a big-name speaker backing the event.

CEO of the Football League, Shaun Harvey, will be taking on the guest speaker’s mantle for the evening, promoting the Mayor’s Healthy Hearts campaign within his speech.

“To get Shaun Harvey as the guest speaker is a real coup,” said Dr. Ian Holland, president of the Scarborough Rotary Club, who organise the event on the Mayor’s behalf.

“He’s really behind the Mayor’s Healthy Hearts campaign and in all honesty Joe (Plant) has done a great job in ensuring his attendance at the event.”

When asked what people can expect from the event, Mr. Holland said: “It’ll be full of fun, thrills and laughs.

“We want people to come and enjoy the event and talk about it for years to come.

“There’ll be lots of dancing, lots of music and some really interesting parts to the night.

“The main thing is, people can come and expect a fun night. We want everyone to come and enjoy themselves which is what it’s all about.

“The businesses around Scarborough and the local area have been really supportive of what we’re doing and are really getting behind it all. It’s great to see the community coming together to help us raise money for charity.”

Looking ahead to the event himself, Cllr Joe Plant, Mayor of the borough of Scarborough, said: "The Mayor’s Charity Ball is one of the biggest highlights of the mayoral year.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise money for local causes and at the same time enjoy a wonderful evening with family, friends or colleagues.

"We have a fantastic guest speaker in Shaun (Harvey). I spoke to him last year and he was really keen to come down and help us out, so to get him as the keynote speaker is great.

"He's also provided us with two hospitality tickets for the Championship Play-Off final in May, which will go down really well on the auction. I can't thank him enough for his generosity."

The ball, which is sponsored by Transpennine Express, will take place on Friday 29 March in the Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa, and tickets are now available to buy by calling 01723 232423.