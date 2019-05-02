Time to cut the traffic entering Whitby

I am writing with my concerns about pollution here in Whitby, especially in summertime.

There are far too many cars entering Whitby, cluttering the already congested areas up and it gets quite dangerous for people who live here in this town.

Please could I suggest what might be a good idea.

It might be a good idea to have no visitors driving into Whitby, instead a rule that they have to go to use park and ride, after all the new park and ride is not used enough and so it would make good use of it.

I live here and have asthma and dare not open my windows, especially in summer weather, because of the amount of pollution.

Please could Scarborough Council do something about this?

Actually the council are talking about cutting park and ride down and this is a wrong direction if we are to cut down on traffic entering our towns for a healthy atmosphere, but then again these councils have not got much idea.

Jean Thornton

Church Street

Whitby