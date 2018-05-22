Time running out to see popular Whitby exhibition

A successful project exhibition at Whitby Museum that centres around sustainable food production is to close at the end of May.

Sirius Minerals’ production: ‘From Woodsmith to the World’ has run since February and has now entered its final month, finishing on May 30.

It has been hailed a success by the museum, which has reported increased footfall of 36 per cent during the three-month exhibition compared to the same period in 2017.

Visitors have had the opportunity to learn about the geological and mining history of the local area, as well as information about the design, construction and operation of the mine.

The exhibition also explains how the company’s fertilizer product will help farmers around the world increase crop yields to feed a growing global population.

“There has been a significant amount of interest generated in the area by our project,” says Matt Parsons, External Affairs General Manager for Sirius.

“We want to give people the opportunity to find out about how we are developing the mine and the benefits that it will bring to the local community. It is important that local businesses and communities benefit, so we’re delighted to have played a part in the increased footfall at the museum.”