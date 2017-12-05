‘Time’ for an upgrade after visit to Whitby’s floral clock

The Floral Clock in Whitby’s Pannett Park attracted a new group of fans – the Friends of Morpeth Floral Clock.

Within their local park they have the remains of a floral clock, which they said was installed in 1972 but has now been broken and neglected for 11 years.

They are keen to restore it but felt that they needed to see a fully operational one to help them progress with their aim. The Friends and representatives of Pannett Park were happy to host a visit of the Morpeth Friends.

After a brief tour of Pannett Park time was spent by the floral clock looking at the information board which shows a large photo of an earlier clock in all its splendour.

The original was planted to celebrate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II but over time became less ornate and was finally grassed over due to lack of funding.

It was explained that the current clock in its ‘pre crown’ form was cut out and planted in 2006 with financial help from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the generosity of local businesses and individuals. It was further developed into its ‘crown’ design in 2012 to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Lunch at the Museum Tea Room was provided, followed by a presentation including several old photos of the floral clock over the years and a question and answer session.