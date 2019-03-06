Tickets still left for Jason Donovan at Whitby on Saturday

Jason Donovan is in Whitby on Saturday
Jason Donovan is at Whitby Pavilion as part of the final series of dates of his Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour on Saturday March 9.

This is a show with a twist ese - these intimate evenings will be a unique opportunity to see him like you’ve never seen him before.

Celebrating his 50th birthday and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through his life, with stories about Neighbours, Ten Good Reasons, Kylie, Joseph, I'm A Celebrity, Strictly and much, much more.

Hear some new stories (and possibly one or two you’ve heard before!) plus some of the songs you know and love for a night like no other.

There's not many tickets left.

Book on 01947 458899 or https://www.whitbypavilion.co.uk