Three fined in court for dog offences in Whitby and Scarborough

Three people have been fined for failing to clean up after their dogs in Whitby and Scarborough.

Following investigations by Scarborough Borough Council’s dog warden service, three dog owners were prosecuted for dog-related offences at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Nigel Humble of Crescent Avenue, Whitby, failed to attend court but was found guilty, in his absence, of offences of failing to clear up his dog’s faeces and exercising his dog off the lead in a controlled area at West Cliff Sports Ground in Whitby. He was fined a total of £440 with £120 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Nicola Partridge of Church Street, Whitby, pleaded guilty by letter to an offence of being in charge of a dog and failing to clear up its faeces on Church Street. She was fined £75 with £120 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Robert Marshall of Sheffield pleaded guilty by letter to an offence of exercising his dog within a beach dog ban area on North Bay beach in Scarborough during the seasonal restriction. He was fined £150 with a further £150 fine for giving a false name and address to the council’s seasonal Dog Enforcement Officer. He was ordered to pay a further £120 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Harry Briggs, Scarborough Borough Council Environment, Enforcement and Contracts manager said: “Dog fouling in our borough continues to be targeted as a priority by our dog warden service.

"All offences under the local control orders are dealt with robustly, with offenders likely to receive either a Fixed Penalty Notice or if prosecuted in the Magistrates' Court, a £1,000 fine may be imposed.

"An additional dog warden has recently been recruited into the service to tackle the increase in dog fouling through the darker months of the year.”