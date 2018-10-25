Thousands to invade town for Whitby Goth Weekend

They’re back! Thousands of visitors in flamboyant attire are pouring into Whitby this weekend as the Goths add some bite to the town’s half-term festivities.

Whitby Goth Weekend gets under way tonight (Oct 25) - As Sirens Fall are due to get the merriment going at the new venue of Abbey Wharf.

There is plenty going on over the weekend too, with glam rock, industrial and nu-metal music, as well as a battle of the DJs, to keep revellers at the east side venue.

You can also catch the UK’s premiere indoor alternative market, bizarre bazaar, which is on at Whitby Leisure Centre and the Brunswick Centre.

Football fans can head over to Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground on the Sunday, as Stokoemotive Whitby FC battle it out with Real Gothic.

The game kicks off at 2pm and will raise funds for Willow Foundation, SOS Children’s Villages UK and Sunderland AFC Keroche.

Also this weekend, Whitby Pavilion will host the first Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival, which will comprise bands, film, theatre and markets from Friday to Sunday.

The event, organised by Absinthe Promotions, will see an increased focus on music with the headlining acts, Paradise Lost (Friday) and Fields of the Nephilim (Saturday) and The Eden House, The Society, Salvation and Sometime the Wolf.

The event is being organised and presented in co-operation with the Bram Stoker Estate with Dacre Stoker, the great grand-nephew of Dracula writer Bram Stoker.

Whitby swing bridge could be shut to traffic over the weekend due to a build-up of crowds, with North Yorkshire County Council monitoring the situation over the weekend to ensure the safety of pedestrians and road users.

We’d love to see your pictures from the weekend – email them to editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk.