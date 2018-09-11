Thousands descend on Staithes for popular art festival

Thousands of people descended on Staithes at the weekend for the village’s seventh Festival of Arts and Heritage.

The historic fishing village was transformed into one huge art gallery, with local and national artists exhibiting in the quaint, higgledy piggledy houses.

Emma Marie Danies as Laura Knight and Jane Buckle as Great Aunt West enjoy the scenery.pic Richard Ponter rp 1837250k

Among the star exhibits were Emma Stothard’s Polar bear and some stingrays created by artist blacksmith Katie Ventress.

This year’s new attractions included Swinging the Lamp, the remarkable true story, told in music, words and song, of the toughest job in the world, as seen through the eyes of a trawler skipper.

Again, the event - which showcased some wonderful art from glass to textiles to jewellery - attracted much positive feedback on Twitter.

Mo Coade Photography tweeted: “Lovely afternoon in Staithes at the art festival with some very creative ladies, including Lucy Willliamson and Katie Ventress.”

Art and fashion, Claire Vallis,Artist Jay Graham (seated), Steve Fardon and Nige Vallis of Workhorse Industrial clothing.pic Richard Ponter rp 1837250d

It was a welcome return for @MJM Design Studios, who enthused: “So lovely to visit the village I spent a lot of my youth in and see it buzzing! So much talent and fab pop up restaurants, great day!”