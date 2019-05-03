This Yorkshire pub has been named as one of Britain's best summer drinking spots

A country pub near Scarborough known for its attractive beer garden has praised by The Telegraph.

The newspaper named The Falcon Inn at Cloughton in North Yorkshire at number 10 in its list of the top 30 summer pubs in Britain.

The beer garden at the Falcon Inn

The Whitby Road hostelry is popular with walkers doing the Cleveland Way and its setting was described as 'sublime' by writer Chris Arnot.

Located just off the A171, it boasts 'dazzling' flowerbeds in its garden and is close to the North York Moors with stunning coastal views.

The Falcon also has its own glamping site as well as pub accommodation, and can be booked as a wedding venue.

It welcomes cyclists and hikers and has a menu based around wholesome British food.