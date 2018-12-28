This is why you should visit North York Moors National Park

Improve your health and well being by visiting the North York Moors National Park - that’s the message in a major new report.

The study, carried out by academics at the York University’s Management School, says the National Park plays a key part in increasing visitors health and well being.

The report outlines the potential of the park’s spectacular scenery and wildlife to provide people with a “feel-good” factor, says Richard Gunton, the Director of Park Services.

"For every #1 invested in the National Park Authority by Defra funding, results in #7 of health and well being benefits," said Mr Gunton. "But while hugely positive, we believe the figure to be an under-estimate ."

The report concludes that people from all social groups can benefit from increased access to green space, while encouraging group activities have th potential to improve community cohesion and lessen social isolation."

"The North York Moors has increasingly been recognised as having a crucial role in connecting people with nature, raising activity levels, facilitating outdoor recreation and providing space for tranquility while also supporting local economies and tourism," says the report.

The authors says it is the start of a process to bring about better understanding of the health and well-being benefits of the park.

The report's findings are now being studied by the National Park Authority officers and members to take forward its recommendations.

"The author hope it will inform debates on the wider value and benefits of the Park" said Mr Gunton.