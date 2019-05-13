This is when The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard returns for its second series

A reality TV show documenting life aboard the steam trains of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway returns to our screens this month.

The first series of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard aired in March 2018 and proved popular with viewers.

Meet the staff and volunteers of the NYMR - and why they think they have the best jobs in the world

Channel Five has commissioned six new behind-the-scenes episodes shot at the heritage line, which will begin on Friday May 17 at 8pm.

The series follows the daily lives of staff and volunteers at the NYMR who keep the steam railway running on its 18-mile route between Whitby and Pickering.

In the first series, viewers met the likes of engine shed manager Paul Middleton, Pullman dining service manager Gill Brown and the aptly-named Bert Blower, at 83 the oldest of the volunteers and who started trainspotting in 1948.