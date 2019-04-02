This is what time the Tour de Yorkshire will visit Whitby

If you are planning to watch the Tour de Yorkshire when it visits Whitby this year, organisers have revealed the timings of the 2019 race.

Stage three on Saturday, May 4 is The Yorkshire Coast Stage - an 82-mile route from Bridlington to Scarborough via Whitby.

The male riders will roll out in front of Bridlington Spa at 2.30pm and once they have exited town they will head into the North York Moors National Park.

The Côte de Silpho is looming large at 3:34pm and the opening intermediate sprint will be contested just after Harwood Dale at 3:47pm.

With those points in the bag the route continues north and the action is set to reach Robin Hood’s Bay at 4:02pm. Once the peloton have passed through they will climb the Côte de Hooks House Farm at 4:05pm.

Then it’s on to Whitby with a second intermediate sprint in front of the Abbey at 4:14pm. The views will be spectacular on the approach to Sandsend, and it is there that the Côte de Lythe Bank will be waiting at 4:25pm.

The climbing doesn’t stop, and the Côtes de Grosmont and Ugglebarnby are waiting at 4:53pm and 5:02pm respectively. With those in the bag the race heads back to Scarborough and the front-runners will sweep along South Bay, around the castle walls, and onto the now-legendary finish along North Bay at 5:45pm.

Before all that the women will start in Bridlington at 9:05am and contest the Côte de Silpho at 10:20am before the first intermediate sprint comes in Harwood Dale at 10:35am.

The second climb at Hooks House Farm is set to be scaled at 10:57am before another sprint takes place outside Whitby Abbey at 11:07am.

The Côtes de Lythe Bank (11:21am), Grosmont (11:53am) and Ugglebarnby (12:05pm) should prove selective, meaning the winner of the stage in Scarborough at 12:56pm is also likely to take the overall Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race crown as well.

The race will also visit the East Riding on day one, on Thursday, May 2.

It is expected at Howden at 2.24pm, Beverley at 3.38pn, Pocklington at 4.38pm and finishes at Selby Abbey at 5.40pm.

Welcome to Yorkshire Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “It’s always exciting to share these timings as spectators can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the race. Every time we see them we’re astonished by how quickly the peloton travels, but these are the best riders in the world after all!

“There is a whole host of added entertainment being planned en-route so be sure to line the roadside early on the days so you get to see the colourful race caravan and fleet of Yorkshire cycling legends pass through.”