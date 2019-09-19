This is how Whitby will take part in the global climate strike on Friday

On Friday September 20, a global day of action against climate change is set to take place.

What is it?

The event poster. PIC: Rebecca Morgan

The strikes - planned across 120 countries - will take place three days before the United Nations climate summit in New York and demand action on the climate crisis.

Following similar action by school students in March, young people are calling for adults to join them this time.

When is it?

In Whitby, protesters are meeting at 11.30am at Langborne Road opposite the Co-op before marching to the bandstand at the end of Pier Road.

Who is speaking at the rally?

There will be an open stage for anyone who feels passionately about the issue and the Green Party will also be in attendance.

What else will happen?

There is a sign competition and the winners of the best signs will be given prizes.

What do the climate activists want for Whitby?

Rebecca Morgan, Member of UK Youth Parliament for North Yorkshire, said: "This strike is supporting the movements demanding the Government do more to tackle the climate crisis, and for the town to recognise it.

"We are on the coast, if sea levels rise we are going to be directly affected and we need to do what we can to stop Whitby getting lost to the sea.

"Climate change is undeniable."

To find out more visit the Facebook event for the march here.