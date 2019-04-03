This is how much tourism is worth to Yorkshire each year

As it marks its 10th birthday today, Welcome To Yorkshire has revealed the value of tourism to the county's economy.

The amount has grown to £9 billion per year and the figure was announced at its yearly tourism show Y19, comes as Welcome to Yorkshire revealed plans for a major consultation which will help shape its focus and strategy over the next 10 years.

Research by the Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, shows that the value of tourism has grown by £1billion in the 12 months from 2016-17, the latest year for which full figures are available.

Peter Dodd, commercial director at Welcome to Yorkshire said ‘To have the tourism industry grow by £1billion in 12 months is fantastic news and everyone in the county should be incredibly proud of all the hard work that is being done to continue to raise Yorkshire’s profile.

"Brand Yorkshire has never been stronger and together with our members, partners and everyone in the tourism industry we look forward to building on that success even more. Welcome to Yorkshire will continue to be bold, creative and ambitious to bring world class events to the region to underpin the vital lifeblood of grassroots tourism."

The tourism body is determined to fully address the issues raised after the resignation of its chief executive last month and announced two independent investigations into behaviour and expenses concerns during Sir Gary Verity’s tenure.

At Y19, there was a big focus on Welcome to Yorkshire’s plans for the future and a number of major tourism announcements were made.