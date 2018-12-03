These are the top places where jilted exes BURN their former partner's things

Going through a breakup can be hard at the best of times, but having to navigate through handing over your ex’s belongings often only makes the situation even more difficult.

Perhaps that’s why so many people bin or burn their exes things after a break-up, according to a new survey. The study, conducted by self-storage provider, Space Station, found that those from Belfast are more likely to throw their ex partner’s things away, with a over a third (35%) admitting to binning them, rather than handing them back.

The Yorkshire cities of Sheffield and Leeds come joint second for throwing their ex’s things away, with a third of residents in each city (33%) admitting to doing so.

Those willing to go the extra mile to dispose of their former partner’s belongings don’t stop at just throwing them away either, with one in 10 Brits admitting to burning them. Brummies and Mancunians are the most likely to set their ex’s things up in flames, with 14% of residents in each city admitting to doing so, while Londoners are third with 13%.



The top 10 cities where residents are more likely bin their ex’s things are;

Belfast - 35.3%

Sheffield - 33.3%

Leeds - 32.8%

Southampton - 32.5%

Glasgow - 31%

Edinburgh - 28.6%

Norwich - 28%

Manchester - 27.5%

Nottingham - 28%

Newcastle - 25.6%



Commenting on the findings, Vlatka Lake, marketing manager at Space Station, said: ”Going through a breakup can be hard at the best of times, but it only adds to the heartache when you have to sort through your ex’s belongings.

“If you’re a little undecided on how best to deal with the possessions, there is always the option of placing them in storage until you’ve made a decision!”

