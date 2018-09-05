These 10 Yorkshire restaurants are new entries in the Good Food Guide 2019

A pub in Sowerby Bridge has been named the UK's best newcomer to the prestigious Good Food Guide.

The latest edition of the Waitrose-sponsored gastronomic bible has given The Moorcock the accolade - and the gastropub is one of 10 Yorkshire eateries to appear in the guide for the first time.

There are a further 70 restaurants, pubs and cafes in Yorkshire that have been included again.

Whitby's world-famous Magpie Cafe - said to serve the best fish and chips in the country - is another one of the businesses to make its debut in the guide. The restaurant and takeaway has recovered from a fire which closed it for several weeks.

The new entries to the guide

The Moorcock, Sowerby Bridge

Ashoka, Sheffield

Courtyard at Ox Pasture Hall, Scarborough

Home, Leeds

Issho, Leeds

Magpie Cafe, Whitby

No Name, Sheffield

Partisan, York

Greenhouse Tearoom, York

The Pig and Whistle, Beverley

The Yorkshire entries which appear again

The White Rabbit, Todmorden

Golden Lion, Osmotherley

Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton

The Angel Inn, Hetton

The Black Swan, Oldstead

The Hare Inn, Scawton

The Devonshire Brasserie, Bolton Abbey

Grassington House, Grassington

The Bull, Broughton

Mango, Wetherby

Skosh, York

The Cleveland Tontine, Staddlebridge

The Reliance, Leeds

The Yorke Arms, Ramsgill

Blackbird, Todmorden

Brasserie 44, Leeds

Eric's, Lindley

Joro, Sheffield

Lanterna, Scarborough

Le Cochon Aveugle, York

Mannion & Co, York

Melton's, York

Mustard and Punch, Honley

Restaurant 92, Harrogate

Samuel's, Masham

Sasso, Harrogate

Tharavadu, Leeds

The Star Inn, Sancton

The Swine That Dines, Leeds

Vice & Virtue, Leeds

Whites, Beverley

Eat Me Cafe, Scarborough

Epicure, Huddersfield

Friends of Ham, Leeds

Gimbals, Sowerby Bridge

Mr P's Curious Tavern, York

Prashad, Drighlington

Stuzzi, Harrogate

The Box Tree, Ilkley

The Burlington, Bolton Abbey

The General Tarleton, Ferrensby

The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds

The Pheasant Hotel, Harome

The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

The Rattle Owl, York

The Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn

The Star Inn, Harome

Zucco, Leeds

Crafthouse, Leeds

Horto, Harrogate

Orchid, Harrogate

Rafters, Sheffield

Rascills, Raskelf

Salvo's, Leeds

The Dawnay Arms, Newton-on-Ouse

The White Swan Inn, Pickering

Bridge Cottage Bistro, Whitby

The Park, York

The Star Inn the City, York

Ox Club, Leeds

Walmgate Ale House, York

Lockwoods, Ripon

The Coach House, Middleton Tyas

Crathorne Arms, Crathorne

1884 Dock Street Kitchen, Hull

Shibden Mill Inn, Shibden