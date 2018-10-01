There’s a Time and Place to catch art group’s work at Danby

An exhibition of work by one of the oldest regional arts organisation in Yorkshire opens at Danby’s Inspired by… gallery later this month.

Time and Place features work celebrating the landscapes of the north by members of Leeds Fine Artists, founded in 1874 to encourage and promote art and artists throughout the county.

The exhibition, which can be seen at the gallery from Saturday October 20 to Tuesday November 13, will showcase the work of 21 members of the 50-plus-strong group, giving their direct personal responses – abstract, figurative or sensory – to Yorkshire landscapes, especially the North York Moors.

Leeds Fine Artists’ Janet Pittaway says: “Leeds Fine Artists is brimming with talented artists from across Yorkshire. Their individual responses to the countryside and coast of the North Yorkshire and beyond are wide-ranging and truly breathtaking.

“The exhibition shows an exciting and diverse range of work encompassing many different approaches, styles and media from the abstract to the representational, cluding paintings, drawings and original prints.

“It’s a true celebration of the north and it wondrous and diverse landscape.”

Inspired by… curator Sally Ann Smith says: “Leeds Fine Artists is one of the most respected and venerated art groups in the country.

“We’re delighted to be able to showcase the work of so many of their talented members.”

The artists featured in the exhibition are: Tracey Abraham, Sharron Astbury-Petit, Sue Atkinson, Jill Campbell, Michael Curgenven, Janine Denby, Joy Godfrey, Lucy Hainsworth, George Hainsworth, Keith Harris, Luisa Holden, Inger Huddleston, Pauline Meade, Mark Murphy, Neil Pittaway, Trevor Pittaway, Anthony Ratcliffe, Annie Robinson, Liz Salter, Janet Samson and Geraldine Thompson.

There will be a ‘meet the artists’ event on Saturday October 20 from 2pm to 4pm.

The Inspired by… gallery at the North York Moors National Park Centre, Danby, is open from 10.30am to 4pm daily in October and November.