There’s a spring in step of villagers around Hinderwell and Staithes area

Spring has sprung around the Hinderwell area, with the appearance of hundreds of daffodils thanks to a joint scheme involving Hinderwell Parish Council and the North York Moors National Park.

The villages of Hinderwell, Staithes, Runswick and Port Mulgrave have benefitted from the joint enterprise, with the national park helping towards the cost of buying and planting nearly 2,000 bulbs.

Carol Barker, clerk to Hinderwell Parish Council, said: “The bulbs were carefully planted by the village caretaker, Brian Tose, as part of his work in the parish.

“It is hoped to buy more bulbs each autumn so that the spring display continues to expand around the roadside.”