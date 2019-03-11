The Tour de Yorkshire trophies head to Scarborough, Hunmanby and Whitby tomorrow - here's where you can see them

People on the North Yorkshire coast wanting to see the Tour de Yorkshire trophies tomorrow will only get one chance to do so, and that's in Hunmanby.

Both the men’s and women’s trophies will visit each of the start and finish locations on their travels of the Tour, making an appearance at schools, leisure centres and iconic venues along the way.

And tomorrow, it will be the turn of people in Scarborough, Hunmanby and Whitby to see the trophies - though the public will only be allowed to view them in Hunmanby.

The trophy tour has been an annual fixture in the borough since Scarborough was first chosen as a host town for the Tour de Yorkshire in 2015.

The trophies start the day with a private visit to the Yorkshire Bank Bike Library at the Dean Road jail, before heading to the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery between 2pm and 3pm, where the public will get the chance to see the trophies.

They will also be making a private visit to Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre C of E VC Primary School in Whitby

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The Tour de Yorkshire Trophy Tour is always a popular event and a great opportunity for communities to start to build the excitement ahead of the upcoming race.

"There are plans for the trophies to visit various schools as part of the tour which will give a lot of children a chance to see them with their own eyes - it might even inspire the next generation of cycling stars!”

The gold-plated trophies were designed and made by hand at world leading trophy makers Thomas Fattorini Ltd, which was founded in 1827 by Antonio Fattorini - an Italian speaking immigrant who settled in Yorkshire.

The trophies will be transported to each venue in one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s branded BMW’s, supplied by Global Autocare, complete with the iconic yellow ‘Y’ attached to the roof.