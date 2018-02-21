The Star Inn the Harbour to host Michelin Guest Chef evening

The Star Inn The Harbour will be hosting the first of in its programme of Michelin Guest Chef evenings on Thursday (Feb 23).

Featuring Whitby-born Andrew Pern, the restaurant’s Managing Director alongside his longtime friend, James Mackenzie of Michelin-starred The Pipe & Glass, the event has already sold out.

James Mackenzie

Later events will involve Kenny Atkinson in March and Galton Blackiston in May, with bookings for these progressing very well.

Andrew Pern said: “Our Two Chefs dinner on Thursday is a complete sell-out, in fact, we have had to buy extra tables.

“It’s great to know that there is so much interest in the area for our Michelin Guest Chef Dinners and we are now looking to hold some events combining dinner with a cooking demonstration of the dishes on the set menu for the evening.”

The two chefs - former colleagues and co-developers of Two Chefs Honey Beer, will cook alternative dishes of a special seasonal menu packed with Yorkshire produce.

Andrew will make Rockpool of North Sea Shellfish with Lindisfarne Oyster ‘Ice’,

Salt ‘n’ Vinegar Seaweed, Whitby Crab Velouté and A Celebration of Yorkshire Rhubarb

with a Shot of Rhubarb Schnapps.

James, whose restaurant the Pipe and Glass is at South Dalton, will make Two Chefs Ale-braised Oxtail Faggot, Smoked Mash, Crispy Pickled Onion Rings as well as A Plate of Yorkshire Duck, Roast Breast, Confit Leg ‘Boulangère’, Crispy Duck Heart, Celeriac Purée, Pickled Blackberries and Parkin Crumb.

Thursday’s Two Chefs evening gets under way at 7.30pm.