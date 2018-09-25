The Greatest Show-time for Whitby quartet

Four pupils from Whitby’s Colebrooke Media are to appear in a three-week run of The Greatest Show at Flamingo Land Resort.

After contacting talent agency Pure Entertainment, the scouts arrived at the LP Dance Centre in Whitby to audition a variety of children from Colebrooke Media.

Four were selected to take on major roles in the production – Imogen Peagam, Neve Eddon, Gracie Boocock and Darcey Boushall. The quartet all attend Colebrooke Media’s drama class every week.

Chris Colebrooke, Principal of Colebrook Media, told the Gazette: “We cannot take full credit. They attend our classes religiously but also have other fabulous teachers in the business, fantastic supportive parents and they are all a credit to themselves.”

Paige from The Pure Entertainment Group added: “We’re used to working around kids all the time with Flamingo Land Theme Park, but getting the chance to actually get some local children involved in the show is an exciting prospect.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Darcey and Gracie who will be sharing the role of Helen (Barnum’s eldest daughter) and Neve and Imogen who will be a playing the young Barnum himself.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to get involved with talented youngsters from the local area and help forge the stars of tomorrow.”

Tickets to see the youngsters from in The Greatest Show are available on the Flamingo Land website. The hour-long show is on from October 14 to November 4, and starts at 5pm each day.