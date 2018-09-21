The future of policing North Yorkshire waters

The Yorkshire and The Humber (YaTH) Marine and Underwater Search Unit will be unveiling the newest addition to their team this month

A custom made catamaran will be officially launched on Saturday September 29 at Hull Marina.

The brand new police boat

The combined investment of £220,000 is a venture between four regional forces – Humberside, South, West and North Yorkshire Police.

The 10 metre long Cheetah Marine catamaran has been specially built in the Isle of Wight over the past few months and is now ready for service.

It will help police the sea, rivers, lakes and canals around the region.

Inspector Rob Grunner said: “The launch of the new boat marks an important day for the regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit.

The brand new police boat

"Taking possession of this vessel will open up a host of opportunities to allow us to keep the public safe, work with partners in the area to tackle crime and assist colleagues on the rivers and coastal areas of Yorkshire.

“It will allow the team to work longer hours in much more challenging environments, keeping them safe while they go about their duties.

“Senior leaders from around the region will be there for the launch. Families and children are welcome to come along and chat with members of the team, explore the kit they use and have a look around the boat.

"There will also be a chance to win a ride-along on the river with proceeds going to the Wet Wheels Charity who have worked with and assisted the team recently.

The brand new police boat

"We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The boat has a lifespan of around 25 years so will be available to serve all regional force areas for the next quarter of a century.

It will be used operationally for policing waterways on the surface and underneath, and is a vital asset for working out at sea, patrolling our coastline and tackling crime.

Officers will be able to do much more to help the public, save lives and keep them safe in our waters.

On average the team expects to deploy around 2 to 3 times a week to help with rescues, search for missing people, to search for evidence, carry out searches of other vessels, go on high visibility patrols and for training.

The police will also be able to work better alongside partners at the Fire and Rescue service, UK Border Force, Coastguard, RNLI, Humber Rescue and ABP.

The catamaran is more stable in rough waters and has a large deck which provides a better platform for underwater teams to dive from.

As the boat will be berthed at King George’s Dock in Hull it will also give 24 hour access to the water so can react more quickly.

The vessel will join the rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) which is already used but its versatility and added functionality means it can combine the capabilities of both kinds of craft.

On-board it is kitted out with two 300bhp top-of-the-line Mercury engines capable of over 40 knots.

It has a total load of over one tonne, can carry between 10-12 people plus equipment, and is fitted with hi-tech equipment and a special winch for lifting objects out of the water.