'The best fish and chips are made in Whitby and are served in a copy of the Whitby Gazette' - James Martin

Did you see the Whitby Gazette on national TV at the weekend?

The paper played a starring role as TV chef James Martin served up a stunning portion of fish and chips for Michael Parkinson - all with a Whitby theme.

James Martin served his fish and chips in a copy of the Whitby Gazette.

Preparing the dish, Mr Martin said: “This is all going to kick off this morning because, in my humble opinion, the best fish and chips in this country are made in Whitby and they are served in a copy of the Whitby Gazette.”

He added that he is a big fan of the dish being served up in newspaper, in the traditional fashion: “The thing about wrapping it in newspaper is it’s two fold in Yorkshire because what happens when you are in the presence of amazing fish and chips is the newspaper acts as like a hot water bottle.

“If you have never been to Whitby it kind of looks like Capri on the Amalfi coast, it’s just you can’t see it that well because of the fog!”

Mr Martin is a big fan of Whitby.

In 2016 he told our reporter how he would love to open a fish and chip shop in town: “I would love to open a fish and chip shop one day along the east coast, possibly Whitby,” he said.

His television career started in 1996 and he’s rarely been off the screen since.

James has become a true household favourite, presenting and taking part in some of the nation’s most-loved programmes. His fish and chip dish had a Yorkshire theme.

The batter was made with Yorkshire ale, and the fish and chips served with buttered white bread, leaving Michael Parkinson impressed.