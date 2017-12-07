That’s why Whitby students go to Iceland ...

Caedmon College Whitby students Ben Botham, Issy Hogarth and Mae Knight had the adventure of a lifetime in an expedition to Iceland.

And one of them will get the chance to do it all over again. As the trip was such a success, the college will run it again for its current Year 10s.

One of the explorers – either Ben, Issy or Mae – will be selected by British Exploring to join the expedition next year as a leader, where they can pass on everything they have learnt, from putting up a tent to navigation with their peers.

The trio travelled to the land of fire and ice for three weeks, on expedition with British Exploring. To fund the trip, they had to raise £1,500 themselves. Triathlons, cake sales, coffee mornings and raffles all went towards the total needed.

For three weeks, Ben, Issy and Mae trekked up volcanoes, mountains and waterfalls through all weather conditions and had to carry all their own kit, covering 200km in total.

They said: “We travelled to Iceland for three weeks, on expedition with British Exploring.

“We landed in Reykjavik to make our 12-hour bus journey deep into North-East Iceland.

“For three weeks; over three phases and 200km, we trekked up volcanoes, mountains and waterfalls through all weather conditions.

“We had to carry all our own kit - everything we needed was on our backs.

“We didn’t see civilization for the whole time and all we had was each other for company.

“It was an amazing trip which we felt so privileged to have. It has given us confidence, aspirations and dreams for a bright future.

“We came back a bit smelly but absolutely buzzing and all agreed it has changed our lives.”

The students recently travelled to London for a celebratory event where all the explorers gathered to tell tales of their experiences.

This was rounded off nicely with a presentation evening where all of the students received their John Muir awards, as part of a national environmental scheme.

This had been embedded so well within the trip and all three students were determined to leave no trace other than footprints.

This has been an ethos they have brought back with them to have a positive impact on the environment.

Each student also took part in a presentation where they spoke to an audience of around 200.

A college spokesman said: “It was a fantastic event to see, as the students spoke with such confidence.

“It was clear they had gained a lot and were excited to tell everyone about it.”