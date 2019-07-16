Texan choir treats Whitby to a stunning Dock End display

The weather held over Whitby on Sunday for what was one of the most spectacular events that has happened recently in the town.

Those who were there were left amazed at the skill, talent and presence of the King’s Project from the USA.

King’s Project is made up of around 400 Americans from Prestonwood Church, Texas, which had teamed up with local church Hope Whitby to create a stunning display, which was free to all.

The choir consisted of contemporary songs , street dance and worship anthems.

Leigh and Bec Coates addressed the crowd, with Bec explaining how it was wonderful to have this team from the USA, but that Hope Whitby is here on the ground in Whitby for anyone who wants to get involved locally.

Leigh then spoke and said: “This is church, it is not about the building. Jesus radically changed my life 12 years ago.

“It’s not about religion, it’s about a relationship with God who loves each one of us.”

The team then set about bringing a carnival feel to Dock End where children of the town, and visitors alike, were treated to nail painting, games, craft and more, all for free, while others were prayed for and stories were shared of what is happening in Whitby and back in Texas.

The Star Inn the Harbour did a phenomenal job in getting the whole team from Hope Whitby and Prestonwood fed with fish and chips before they were taken to Whitby Abbey where they sung at the ancient altar, described as ‘deeply moving’ by Abbey staff who had stayed open late for the Americas to visit the site.