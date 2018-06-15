Teenager's death 'unexplained' after search around North Yorkshire

A teenager was found dead in "unexplained" circumstances, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

Officers received a call regarding the welfare of a 17-year-old boy at around 8.30pm last night.

An immediate search of areas around Egton and Whitby took place in a bid to locate him.

A number of enquiries at local venues which the boy had connections to were carried out.

The boy was located at Blakey Ridge, in the Castleton area of North Yorkshire, at around 10.20pm.

A force spokesman said: "He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin has been informed.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a scene guard is in place whilst enquiries are completed."