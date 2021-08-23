Teenager rescued in Goathland after trapping foot at bottom of waterfall

Emergency services at the scene. (Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

The incident was attended by North Yorkshire Police, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Emergency services were called at 1.26pm on Sunday August 22 to reports of a teenage male suffering from a suspect dislocated knee after his foot became trapped in West Beck at the foot of the Mallyan Spout waterfall.

Initial reports suggested that while the water was not deep, the teenager was still trapped and rescue by those on scene had failed due to the rocks being too slippery.

Upon arrival, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team determined that the boy had managed to extract himself and his knee had appeared to have gone back into alignment.