Team in Gung Ho challenge

A team of colleagues from Penny Hedge, Whitby will take on the Gung Ho challenge to raise

money for Saint Catherine’s.

The Gung Ho challenge is a 5km inflatable obstacle course which takes place in Durham on March 31.

The team is made up of Sally Lyth, Jasmine Briggs, Ellie Briggs and Shellie Page who have decided to take on the challenge for Saint Catherine’s to support a “worthwhile cause.”

Debbie Kay, Fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled that Team Penny Hedge have taken on this challenge to support Saint Catherine’s.

“Their support along with the support of others mean that we are able to continue to provide our care to patients and their families in Whitby, Scarborough and the surrounding areas.’’

To get behind Team Penny Hedge their JustGiving page is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jasmine-briggs2

Each year, St Catherine’s needs around £6m to deliver our 16 services both in the hospice and in the home, across the 1,600 square mile area it serves.