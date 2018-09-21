Take That head to Middlesbrough and Huddersfield - Here's how to get tickets

Take That have announced a huge 30th anniversary tour, with venues including Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium and Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium.

The Boy Band will play their greatest hits, as they head out on the road again to play various stadiums and arenas.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will embark on a tour starting at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena on 15 April 2019 and concluding at the John Smith's Stadium on 4 June 2019. They will be supported by Rick Astley for each of the gigs.

Other stops include six dates at London's O2 Arena, five at Manchester Arena and an outing at the Riverside Stadium, the first time the stadium has ever hosted a concert.

Tickets go on sale 28 September from 9.30am and can be bought here. Full tour dates and venues can be found below:

15 April - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

16 April - Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

18 April - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

19 April - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

20 April - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

22 April - Manchester Arena

23 April - Manchester Arena

25 April - Manchester Arena

26 April - Manchester Arena

27 April - Manchester Arena

29 April - Dublin 3Arena

2 May - London The O2

3 May - London The O2

4 May - London The O2

5 May - London The O2

7 May - London The O2

8 May - London The O2

12 May - Birmingham Arena

13 May - Birmingham Arena

14 May - Birmingham Arena

17 May - Birmingham Arena

18 May - Birmingham Arena

23 May - Milton Keynes Stadium MK

25 May - Southampton St Mary's Stadium

28 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

30 May - Norwich City Carrow Road Stadium

1 June - Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

4 June - Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium