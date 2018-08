Arriva North East, in partnership with North York Moors National Park, has launched a Yorkshire Coast sightseeing bus tour around the area.

The new Arriva X93 audio and visual tour will highlight the heritage, culture and landscape of the moors, offering travellers the chance to learn about the area.

Alison Goodwin, moor to sea project officer for the National Park, said: “The tour will add value to those who are visiting the area and inspire them to see new places.”