Take part in North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s picture-perfect competition

Over the years, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has welcomed millions of visitors to celebrate the magnificent world of heritage railways, as they travel along a breath-taking route over the North York Moors National Park.

Now, the NYMR is appealing to visitors with a passion for photography to show their best images and help the charity create its 2020 calendar.

The 12 most popular photos will feature in the calendar and each winner will also receive a four person ticket to this year’s Annual Steam Gala.

As a charitable trust, the NYMR relies heavily on donations and the work of its many volunteers, which is why all proceeds raised from the calendar will be donated to Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey.

Photos can be both old and new and capture any aspect of the historic railway, whether it’s the stations, the bridges, the tracks or even the trains themselves.

Every photographer is encouraged to take full advantage of the amazing scenery which surrounds the attraction.

And it’s down to you to decide - once NYMR has received all the entries it will upload them to Facebook asking its fans to choose their favourites, with the 12 most engaged photos featuring in the calendar.

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing all photos and wish everyone the very best of luck.

“We have an amazing connection with our visitors so it’s great when we can do things like this and involve them directly.

“The calendar will also be fantastic in a financial aspect and will help us to continue welcoming over 350,000 passengers per year.”

Each person can submit a maximum of two entries. Click here to enter.

Each photo must be accompanied by a caption, along with the name of the photographer.

Each photo must be A4 in size and at least 300dpi.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday July 30.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/photo-competition for more info.