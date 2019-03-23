Take a walk around Marine Drive in Scarborough with these 23 photos
It's probably the favourite outdoor pastime of most people who live in Scarborough or who visit it. Young or old, everyone loves the views and the thrill of the ever-changing sea.
So follow us with this pictorial walk on a clear spring day around Marine Drive - or more accurately Royal Albert Drive and Marine Drive, as one leads on to the other. We start near The Sands in the North Bay and finish at the Toll House, near Scarborough Harbour.
1. North Bay
Surfers and kayakers in the North Bay, near The Sands and the start of our walk to the South Bay.