Take a sentimental journey through song with Neil Sands and his cast at Scarborough Spa

The UK’s leading matinee nostalgia show producer invites theatre-goers to join him and his wonderful West End cast in their biggest ever matinee production Sentimental Journey.

Neil Sands and his cast will appear at Scarborough Spa on Wednesday March 20 at 2pm.

Taking you on a magical trip back down memory lane with more singers than ever before, to bring to life some of the greatest music from the fabulous 40s, the rocking 50s, (including a tribute to the late great Buddy Holly on the 60th anniversary of his tragic death), the swinging 60s, and the sensational 70s.

With backing music provided by the Golden Times Duo, the audience will be entertained by more than 60 songs made famous by the likes of Doris Day, Shirley Bassey, Tommy Steele, Elvis, The Beatles, and many more.

Neil is joined by Szara King whose career has taken her from Les Misérables in the West End to cabaret in Las Vegas and cruising on the world’s finest cruise liners. Chelsea Turnbull a beautiful young lady with a beautiful voice who comes direct from performing in the West End, and Sophie Presley a multi-talented young lady who is most certainly a rising star to be watched.

The highlight of Sentimental Journey will be a flag-waving finale to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day as everyone pays tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

Stirring voices and authentic costumes are sure to evoke poignancy and emotion during this unforgettable show.

Neil said: “These shows give what many of a certain age regard as ‘proper entertainment,’ a chance to come out during the day and have a fun filled afternoon, bringing back many happy memories and still be home for tea time. The wonderful voices, stunning costumes and good old fashioned fun on offer will make this the perfect afternoon of golden nostalgia.

Tickets priced at £13 and £11 for concessions, can be purchased from Scarborough Spa’s box office (01723) 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk