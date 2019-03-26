Swimmers asked to make a splash in world's biggest charity Swimathon

Swimmers are being encouraged to make a splash to support two national charities at a nationwide swim challenge event.

Everyone Active Scarborough Sports Village and Whitby Leisure Centre, operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council, are taking part in the world’s biggest charity swim from 29 to 31 March to raise money for Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

The event has been running for over 30 years, during which time more than half a million people have taken part and raised over £50m for a number of UK charities.

Swimathon is open to any swimmer regardless of their age and ability.

Participants can choose which distance they want to conquer from a range of options, and can take part either individually or as a team.

2019 will also see the introduction of the ‘challenge of all challenges’. This involves participants swimming a 5k distance three times, each at a different Swimathon session. There are also the options of swimming 1.5k, 2.5k or 5k, as an individual or 1.5k or 5k as part of a team.

Everyone Active Contract Manager, Martin Miles said: “The annual Swimathon is always a special occasion at our centres, offering the opportunity for members to put their fitness to the test for a great cause. There’s nothing better than seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces as they realise what they have achieved, making themselves and their families proud of their hard work and training.

“Swimming is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise which we highly encourage for all ages and abilities. We love events like the Swimathon, as it helps to inspire more people to

take up swimming and raises money for charity all at the same time.”

For more information about the distances and details on how to sign up, visit https://swimathon.org/enter-now