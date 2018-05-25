Success for Whitby at Fishing News awards

Whitby had good reason to celebrate last night by landing a double at the Fishing News awards.

The Magpie Cafe won the UK and Ireland’s coastal fish restaurant of the year at the industry’s glittering event, which took place in Aberdeen, while Arnold Locker took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Arnold started fishing in 1970, becoming a leading and highly-respected trawler skipper.

He moved ashore full-time to oversee the fleet and expand Lockers Fish and LW Shellfish. Arnold served on the NFFO board of directors for 26 years, twice as chairman and twice as president.

He was a founder member and chairman of Alliance Fish Whitby Ltd and the Whitby Fishing School, retiring only last year as chairman, and continuing as president.

The Magpie reopened before Christmas with a new vigour after a devastating fire resulted in its closure for the main summer season.

Reaction to follow.