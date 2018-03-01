Strong easterly winds spark flood warning on Yorkshire Coast

A flood warning is in place along the coast in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington as high winds are set to batter the seafront.

Waves overtopping the seawall are expected as strong easterly winds will hit the Yorkshire Coast.

In Scarborough, the windblown spray is expected to hit the coast between 12.30pm and 6.30pm and again in the early hours of Friday morning from 1.30am to 7.15am.

Waves are expected to hit Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive in Scarborough.

In Bridlington, the areas particularly likely to be affected are North Pier, South Pier and the Lifeboat Station.

Overtopping and windblown spray can be expected on today and is expected to be at its worst between 2pm and 8:30pm.