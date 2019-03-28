Stone artwork on sale to raise funds for St Oswald’s

Unique stone artwork created from the sandstone roof tiles of St Oswald’s in Lythe will be on sale at the Tour de Yorkshire to raise funds for the church.

The stone slabs, which are beautifully decorated by local artist and teacher Chris Firth, were rescued from the ‘scrap heap’ during last year’s church roof renovations.

Chris, a resident of Lythe and teacher at Caedmon College, spotted the artistic potential in the stones that were destined for the tip and asked if he could take them to work with.

The church agreed and the creative results were then given back to the church to raise funding for vital restoration.

Chris’s work will be on display and for sale at the forthcoming Tour de Yorkshire when it passes through Lythe in May.

Mr Firth said: “While visiting the church I saw the stone roof tiles piled up ready for the skip – they’d been replaced and restored with better stone. I could see things in them – landscapes and faces and coastal scenes, so asked I if I could take them to draw these features out.

“The paintings, wrought in impermeable acrylic and oil based paints and weather proofed with high quality varnish, make beautiful household or garden decorations.

“The set of pieces will be on display throughout the Tour de Yorkshire period or can be pre-viewed by appointment with the church.”