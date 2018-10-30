Still time to see Whitby Art Society’s portraits of themselves!

editorial image

There is still time to catch Whitby Art Society’s latest exhibition, which is showing at Pannett Art Gallery and follows a slightly different theme to usual.

Towards the end of last year, the chairman of Whitby Art Society, Paul Blackwell, suggested that members of the society should consider painting a self-portrait for a new exhibition.

That small seed of an idea came to fruition with the recent opening of the exhibition called On the Face of it.

This exhibition is a major undertaking for the members as portraiture, and particularly self-portraiture is not a subject that is usually attempted.

So for the majority of members, this is the very first time they have attempt any kind of portrait – not an easy task. Alongside their portraits, the members are also exhibiting a painting in their usual style and medium, which should provide a good contrast in styles.

Members of Whitby Art Society have risen to the challenge, with majority of members submitting a self-portrait, which is a great testimony to their skill and ability. The exhibition is on until Sunday.