Still time to see Whitby Art Society’s portraits of themselves!

There is still time to catch Whitby Art Society’s latest exhibition, which is showing at Pannett Art Gallery and follows a slightly different theme to usual.

Towards the end of last year, the chairman of Whitby Art Society, Paul Blackwell, suggested that members of the society should consider painting a self-portrait for a new exhibition.

That small seed of an idea came to fruition with the recent opening of the exhibition called On the Face of it.

This exhibition is a major undertaking for the members as portraiture, and particularly self-portraiture is not a subject that is usually attempted.

So for the majority of members, this is the very first time they have attempt any kind of portrait – not an easy task. Alongside their portraits, the members are also exhibiting a painting in their usual style and medium, which should provide a good contrast in styles.

Members of Whitby Art Society have risen to the challenge, with majority of members submitting a self-portrait, which is a great testimony to their skill and ability. The exhibition is on until Sunday.