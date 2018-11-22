Still time for Whitby to show support for Yorkshire BID

The Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District is now at the referendum stage.

All eligible businesses (tourism, retail and leisure with a rateable value of £12,000 or more) should have received a ballot paper, enabling them to vote on whether they would like to see a BID area here on the coast.

There has been a lot of consultations, workshops and communications on what the BID means and also, sadly, a lot of incorrect information seems to be circulating. If you are yet to vote, please continue reading and then you can base your votes on the facts. Here are some key points:

•The BID will be managed by private businesses (not by Scarborough Borough Council).

•The levy charge is calculated at 1.5% of the rateable value (not the rateable charge).

•A business with a rateable value of £12,000 will be charged less than £200 pa.

•Whitby is expected to receive £352,500, ring-fenced from the main BID fund to be spent on Whitby.

•Many destinations around the country are voting Yes for a BID – they see the benefits of additional funding for marketing, town centres and environmental action.

I hope businesses will support the BID. As so many areas vote in favour of a BID (York and Harrogate to name a couple) there is a real chance that our beautiful coast will be left behind, and visitors will be encouraged to go to other areas to the detriment of all businesses in our area.

Please visit www.yorkshirecoastbid.co.uk to find out more.

Sarah Ward

General Manager,

Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages,

Flowergate, Whitby,

Yorkshire Coast BID Task Group Member