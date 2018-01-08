Steampunk Weekend returns to Whitby next month

Steampunk Weekend is set to return to town next month for the third event of its kind.

Coinciding with the start of half-term, the stunning spectacle sees enthusiasts flock to Whitby to combine a love for the Victorian era with 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.

Highlights include free access to more than 70 stalls, plus live music with Gurdybird and Titi Von Tranz.

Noon on the Saturday will see author Paul Fitz-George discuss Whitby’s ghosts and their influence on Gothic literature.

There will also be free entry to two screenings of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, at 1pm on the Saturday and Sunday at Whitby Pavilion Cinema.

On the Saturday night there will be a ‘Music and Mayhem Evening’, held at the Pavilion Theatre.

It features: Professor Elemental, Montague Jacques Fromage, Biscuithead and The Biscuit Badgers, all hosted by Natalia Kalashnikov.

Tickets are £18 and can be purchased from: www.whitbypavilion.co.uk, or by calling the box office: (01947) 458899.

Doors will open at 7pm withe the show itself kicking of at 7.30pm.

Other events taking place across the weekend include a demonstration of the Victorian gentleman’s mixed martial arts, plus a customised VW campervan display.

There will also be another Steampunk Weekend in the summer, on the weekend of July 27 to 29.

There is some dispute over what makes up the Steampunk genre, but it is generally accepted to be a literary genre, or least a subgenre of science fiction and fantasy.

For more information on the event visit the weekend’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/whitbysteampunkweekend.