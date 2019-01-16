Steampunk splendour returning to Whitby

A rather splendid affair is promised when Whitby Steampunk Weekend returns next month at Whitby Pavilion.

Considered by many to be the second largest Steampunk event in the UK – and certainly one of the friendliest – another exciting weekend is in store from February 8 to 10, with a number of activities, presentations and demonstrations lined up as well as the Steampunk Retail Emporium.

Actor Jason Salkey.

The event features a special guest appearance from actor Jason Salkey, most well-known for playing the educated rifleman Harris in the Sharpe series alongside Sean Bean. He also starred in the movie About a Boy.

Tapping into his written diaries, photo journal and video log, Salkey brings you an eye-opening insider’s account of one of the best-loved shows ever made.

An audience with Jason is on at Whitby Pavilion on the Saturday and Sunday, 1pm, advance tickets £5.

During the day, you can browse the Steampunk Retail Emporium, which is on the Saturday from 10am to 5p and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free to two halls of an eclectic mix of vendors and more than 80 trade stands as well as a whole host of presentations and workshops including one from Ghost Haunted UK – Paranormal Investigators.

You can also see Matron Bagpuss and the Curious Case of A Brief Introduction to the History of Medicine.

Evening events include:

Friday February 8 – Sound and Vision Challenge Music and TV quiz, raising funds for Cancer Research

Saturday February 9 – Steampunk cabaret evening at Whitby Pavilion Theatre featuring, among others, Biscuithead & The Biscuit Badgers and Dollop Of Trollop.

Organisers say: “Grace, style and panache is the order of the day at the wonderful whimsical world of Whitby Steampunk Weekend, where the past is always in the future.” Visit www.facebook.com/whitbysteampunkweekend for more.