Steam locomotive Tornado is trapped in Yorkshire after a bin lorry struck a bridge

Popular steam locomotive Tornado is stranded on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway after a bridge strike.

The engine was spending a week hauling services on the heritage line when she was caught up in the incident on Monday.

A refuse lorry hit a bridge at Castleton Moor on the Whitby branch, damaging both the structure and the track and trapping the train on the wrong side.

The section will now be closed for several days, and Tornado cannot leave the area by rail.

The locomotive has been booked to appear at the Severn Valley Railway's spring steam gala on Friday, and her crew are facing the prospect of having to transport her by road to ensure she can fulfill her commitments.

A statement on Tornado's official Twitter page reads:-

"Although we're reluctant to move Tornado by road, we don't want to let down the SVR and those wishing to see her this weekend. We are working hard to move Tornado to Bridgnorth before the start of the gala on Friday. An outline plan for road movement is in place."

